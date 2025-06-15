Man wounded in early morning shooting by all-night Boston diner, police say

A man was wounded in a shooting near a popular, all-night diner in Boston overnight, police said Sunday.
The shooting was reported about 3:48 a.m. near the South Street Diner on Kneeland Street, according to Boston police. The wounded man was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made, according to police, who noted that the investigation was ongoing.
The South Street Diner is about two blocks from South Station and is known for staying open all night and during storms.
NBC10 Boston has reached out to the diner for more information on what happened in the shooting.