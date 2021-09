Organizers of the event announced Thursday that the South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade will return in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Boston Allied War Veterans Council announced in a tweet that registration has opened for the parade, which is scheduled for March 20, 2022.

We’re excited to announce registration is live for the 2022 South Boston St. Patrick’s Day / Evacuation Day Parade. We can’t wait to finally see you all again. Register here: https://t.co/VSXrSjxbVZ — St. Patrick's Day Parade (@ParadeBoston) September 30, 2021

The 2021 parade was one of a series of major events in Boston that were postponed due to the pandemic and Gov. Charlie Baker's restrictions on public gatherings.