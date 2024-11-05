Man hospitalized after Boston stabbing

A man was sent to an area hospital after being stabbed Monday in the Allston-Brighton area, Boston police say.

The stabbing happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Warren Street, police said Monday night.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities did not know the victim's condition.

No arrests have been made. Police say they are searching for suspects.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further information was immediately available.