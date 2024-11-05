Boston

Man hospitalized after Boston stabbing

Boston police say a man was stabbed Monday night in the Allston-Brighton area

NBC10 Boston

A man was sent to an area hospital after being stabbed Monday in the Allston-Brighton area, Boston police say.

The stabbing happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Warren Street, police said Monday night.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities did not know the victim's condition.

No arrests have been made. Police say they are searching for suspects.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsBrightonAllston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us