Boston starts cleaning up after snowstorm; snowy and slick roads in some areas

The quick-moving system pushed through overnight, limiting its impact

By Tevin Wooten, Alysha Palumbo, Munashe Kwangwari and Lauren Melendez

From Boston to Worcester, people woke up to a snow-covered state.

Leominster got hit with about 5 inches of snow, and the jackpot area was Holden with 6 inches.

The quick-moving system pushed through overnight, limiting its impact. The snow has stopped, but it's still on the ground. And it's going to be important to get that snow out of the way before arctic temperatures move into the region later this week.

Big time cold is on the way on Tuesday and Wednesday, and our First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for both days as a result. A slight warmup will arrive in time for the weekend.

In Worcester, only flurries were still falling as of 6 a.m. Snow was still covering the roads, creating some click conditions. A snow emergency is in effect in the city and some cars had already been ticketed on Monday morning.

Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, most schools are closed and fewer people are working, so there haven't been any major issues reported on the roads as of yet.

There is also a decent coat of snow in Boston, which received about 4 inches of snow. Snow had mostly stopped as of 6 a.m. No snow emergency or parking ban was put in place, but there are slushy conditions on area roadways.

