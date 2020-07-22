For months, cars parked in Boston spots set for street sweeping haven't been getting parking tickets.

But that will change Aug. 10, when the city will resume enforcing street sweeping laws, the city said in a news release Wednesday.

That means vehicles parked where street sweepers are due will get tickets, but, the city said, they won't be towed "until further notice."

Boston residents can get street sweeping alerts on the city's website, and the city will distribute courtesy flyers with reminders as well.

"As we continue to support a cautious and phased approach to reopening Boston, we are asking residents to move their vehicles during designated street sweeping hours to allow our Public Works crews to thoroughly clean our neighborhood streets," Chief of Streets Chris Osgood said in the statement. "We know this may be a change in schedule for some of our residents, and we greatly appreciate everyone's cooperation to ensure our streets remain clean during these challenging times."

Boston stopped issuing tickets to vehicles during street sweeping in March so people wouldn't have to move around as much during the coronavirus pandemic, though street sweeping continued.

For a list of parking violations and fines, click here.

