Boston Student Diagnosed With Measles, Warning Issued for Possible Exposure

A student in Boston has a confirmed case of measles, city health officials announced Thursday, warning that others who visited certain locations in the city may have been exposed to the illness.

The Boston Public Health Commission said that a Northeastern University student living in Boston was diagnosed Wednesday.

"During the infectious period, the individual went to locations where other people may have been exposed," the BPHC said in a statement.

There were exposures at many locations on the Northeastern campus between Jan. 3 and Jan. 6, health officials said.

There were also possible exposures at the following dates and times:

Friday, Jan. 3, 8:50 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Logan International Airport Terminal E

Saturday, Jan. 4, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Blick Art Materials , 333 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

, 333 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston Saturday, Jan. 4, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Tatte Bakery & Cafe at the Marino Center , 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston

, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston Saturday, Jan. 4, 12:45 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.: Wollaston Market in the Marino Center , 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston

, 369 Huntington Avenue, Boston Sunday, Jan. 5, 11:55 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., CVS , 231 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston

, 231 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston Monday, Jan. 6, 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Rebecca's Cafe at Churchill Hall , 360 Huntington Avenue, Boston

, 360 Huntington Avenue, Boston Monday, Jan. 6, 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., AT&T Store , 699 Boylston Street, Boston

, 699 Boylston Street, Boston Monday, Jan. 6, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., UNIQLO , 341 Newbury St., Boston

, 341 Newbury St., Boston Monday, Jan. 6, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Brandy Melville , 351 Newbury St., Boston

, 351 Newbury St., Boston Monday, Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Amelia's Taqueria,1076 Boylston St., Boston

Health officials say people who were at the locations listed could become ill until between Jan. 24 and Jan. 27.

"Anyone who was exposed and is unclear of their immunization status or begins to develop symptoms of measles should call their healthcare provider," the commission said in a statement. "BPHC urges anyone who does not know their measles immunization status to get vaccinated with at least one dose of the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine. Those who have had measles in the past or have received two doses of measles containing vaccine are unlikely to become ill even if exposed."

Anyone who believes they might have been exposed and isn't sure of their vaccination status should see a doctor, officials said.

Getting two doses of the measles vaccines is 97% effective at stopping someone from contracting the virus. Anyone who already had it can't get it again.

The virus was once considered eradicated, but it's been spreading across the United States, largely among religious groups that oppose vaccines, though a fringe movement also claims they cause maladies against the vast majority of medical expertise.

Northeastern released a statement Thursday afternoon saying as of now, no other measles cases have been reported at the university.

"No individuals in recent contact with this student have been reported to have demonstrated symptoms and there are no additional diagnosis at this time. The university continues to investigate any potential infections and encourages students with concerns to contact the University Health and Counseling Services (UHCS) for assessment," read the statement.