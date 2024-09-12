It sure feels like summer in Boston, which is in its driest stretch for 25 years

By all accounts, this September has been one to savor.

At least through the middle of the month, there’s been no measurable rain, and the temperatures have been every bit of enjoyable.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It’s no secret that our dry spell continues. We’ve made it 22 days without anything more than trace mounts of rain in Boston, which is the tenth-longest streak in the city’s history. And the longest since 1999. For those keeping track, the lawns are the loser here.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

With high pressure overhead, we’re in for another sizzling summer-like day. In fact, high temperatures are much warmer than in previous days — near 80 degrees between Thursday and Friday. Evening temperatures are milder too, near 60 degrees, so leaving the windows open at night won’t bring much relief.

There will be a small window for rain, in narrow areas along Route 2 and through the Merrimack Valley around 4 and 5 p.m., but don’t expect much, as accumulation isn’t likely.

The weekend is dry, and back near average for highs too, in the upper 70s.

While we’re not in drought, exercise caution and care with outdoor burning and fire pits. The soil moisture will remain dry, and can act as fuels for wildfires to spread.