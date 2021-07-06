Boston Summer School Starts Tuesday With Intense Heat

Boston Public School students start summer school Tuesday as temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees, prompting safety concerns. The majority of Boston Public School buildings do not have air conditioning.

According to the district, just 38 of the 125 school buildings are air conditioned and only some of those buildings will be used this summer.

In addition to the intense heat, masks are still required, so medical experts are worried about kids getting dehydrated.

In the past - Boston school teachers have complained the temperatures in their classroom can reach more than 90 degrees — causing some students to stay home from school.

A spokesperson for the Boston Public School district recently said modernizing facilities is a priority, and while they have work to do, they are providing two fans for every classroom along with extra water. Other long-term solutions, including a ban on tests during heat waves, are also being considered, the spokesperson said.