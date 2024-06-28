Sumner Tunnel

‘Ditch the Drive': Travel options offered during Sumner Tunnel closure

The monthlong closure is the next phase of a project that started two years ago in April, and includes work on the tunnel ceiling, road, walls, lighting and other improvements to "increase safety and climate resiliency"

By Anthony Vega

NBC10 Boston

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is encouraging motorists in Boston to avoid driving during the monthlong Sumner Tunnel closure and is providing different travel options to navigate the city.

The Sumner Tunnel will shut down July 5 and will remain closed until Aug. 5.

To handle travel disruptions caused by the closure, subway, Commuter Rail, bus and ferry services are implementing fare-free and reduced fare options, according to MassDOT.

Parking costs at MBTA and Commuter Rail lots will be reduced, tolls for residents will be discounted and additional transportation options will be available for travelers to and from Boston Logan International Airport, officials said.

Boston's Sumner Tunnel is closed as MassDOT continues its restoration project.

"We understand that the impact from this closure will be considerable for those who live and work in the area and need to travel in and out of Boston," said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. "In recognition of that, we are providing as many options as possible to 'Ditch the Drive' and find alternative ways to move about the area."

To ensure public safety during the Sumner Tunnel closure, there will be two ambulances stationed in East Boston, as well as rotating ambulances to support day, evening and night shifts, MassDOT said.

Visit mass.gov for more details on MassDOT's mitigation plan.

This summer's work will focus on demolishing and repairing the tunnel's deck and road surface.

Once the work is complete, it will extend the safe service life of the Sumner Tunnel for at least 50 years.

This article tagged under:

Sumner TunnelBoston
