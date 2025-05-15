Crime and Courts

41 sunglasses worth about $20K stolen from Boston shop, police say

Boston police shared images of a group of people they're hoping to identify in the incident

By Asher Klein

Three people sought in connection with the theft of 41 pairs of sunglasses from a Boston store on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
Handout

Police are seeking to identify a group of people believed to have stolen dozens of sunglasses from a Sunglass Hut store on Newbury Street in Boston on Wednesday, officials said.

The 41 sunglasses were worth about $19,750, according to Boston police, putting the average value of each pair above $480.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The department shared images of a group of people they're hoping to identify in the incident, reported about 12:45 p.m., asking the public to reach out by phone, text or the department's CrimeStoppers website.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

More Boston news

Hyde Park 2 hours ago

Boston school bus driver resigns after crash that killed 5-year-old student: report

Boston 6 hours ago

Governor, mayor help Lego celebrate opening of new Boston HQ

Pope Leo XIV 15 hours ago

Boston archbishop celebrates Pope Leo XIV at special Mass

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsBostonBoston Police DepartmentNewbury Street
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us