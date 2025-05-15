41 sunglasses worth about $20K stolen from Boston shop, police say

Police are seeking to identify a group of people believed to have stolen dozens of sunglasses from a Sunglass Hut store on Newbury Street in Boston on Wednesday, officials said.

The 41 sunglasses were worth about $19,750, according to Boston police, putting the average value of each pair above $480.

The department shared images of a group of people they're hoping to identify in the incident, reported about 12:45 p.m., asking the public to reach out by phone, text or the department's CrimeStoppers website.