Boston superintendent, Wu to hold news conference amid rumblings of school closures

A significant announcement is expected on Tuesday regarding the future of Boston Public Schools, with the city's teachers union alleging that multiple schools are slated to be closed.

One school in South Boston has already gotten word of the proposal.

In a letter, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper wrote that at an upcoming school committee meeting, she and her team will recommend the closure of Excel High School at the end of the next school year.

The district says that the move is one step of their long term facilities plan that they first introduced in 2023, which aims to ensure BPS students and staff have high quality, modern and sustainable buildings to work in.

Excel would be a part of a package that would include a number of school closures, a merger and plans for grade reconfigurations. The district has not yet named the other schools affected, nor have they said how many.

The Boston Teachers Union, though, seems to believe that four school will be closed as a part of this step. The union is critical of the move, calling the closures disruptive. In a letter, the union wrote that since 2000, only seven new school buildings have been constructed. In that same time, they said that Boston has closed at least 35 schools.

The union did, however, highlight the need for more updated buildings.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Skipper will hold a virtual news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. You can livestream the briefing at that time on this story.