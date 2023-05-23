Customers Sue Boston Taqueria Los Amigos After Salmonella Outbreak

The Los Amigos Taquería in Boston now faces lawsuits after health authorities reported dozens of salmonella cases linked to one of the restaurants.

The location in Brighton was closed last week after the outbreak of the bacteria was detected.

According to the state Department of Health, there are currently 33 confirmed cases of salmonella in people who ate at Los Amigos Taquería in Brighton - 25 of them are Boston residents.

Some of those affected this week sued the restaurant and ask for compensation and answers.

Chris Mendola said when he ordered a pork burrito last Tuesday, nothing looked out of the ordinary, but he never imagined that dinner could land him in the doctor's office.

Autoridades de salud recomiendan que si usted ha visitado cualquiera de estas cadenas de comida mexicana en los últimos días y tiene malestar o síntomas asociados con dolor estomacal o diarreas, consulte a su médico de inmediato.

However, the next day he says he began to experience chills, headache, stomach cramps and even had to go to an urgent care center to receive an IV for dehydration.

Mendola told Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra that out he and five friends ate at the place, and three of them had similar symptoms.

He along with two other people filed lawsuits. His attorney, Jory Lange, said the hope is that people can get compensation for their medical bills and also get to the bottom of what happened.

We tried to contact the owner of the restaurant, and through an employee they said not to comment on it.

While many people don't seek medical attention for salmonella because the symptoms often resolve in a few days, Dr. Roberto Feliz points out that it can in rare cases be fatal in some cases if it is not treated properly.

In addition to the restaurant's closure in Brighton due to the salmonella outbreak, another location in West Roxbury also closed its doors after it reported hygiene violations.

It is now awaiting another inspection, while authorities are still investigating salmonella cases.

If you wish to make a complaint because you were affected by this outbreak, visit the following link.