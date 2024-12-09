Boston tax drama escalates as state senator delays action again over ‘false' info

Boston Sen. Nick Collins delayed action on a controversial property tax bill for the third straight session Monday, in the process slamming a "campaign of fear and manipulation" behind the measure.

After twice preventing action on the time-sensitive proposal last week, Collins kept it in limbo by again moving to lay the bill on the table, which automatically delays consideration the next session, which is Thursday.

Collins said from the Senate floor that property tax valuation data the state Department of Revenue certified last week show that the proposed temporary shift was negotiated based on "false information."

"Now we know the sky isn't falling, and the campaign of fear and manipulation that took place and continues to take place is a farce," Collins said.

Boston residents face the prospect of a 28% quarterly property tax increase if Mayor Michelle Wu's plan to temporarily raise taxes on businesses doesn't get approved in the state Senate.

Sen. William Brownsberger of Belmont, who represents parts of Boston and is the number-three Democrat in the Senate, called for the bill to be laid aside and for Boston to finalize its property tax rates without any shift.

Boston Sen. Liz Miranda, also a Democrat, said she supported the proposal.

Mayor Michelle Wu has been pressing for months for the state to give her administration the power to push a greater share of the city's property tax burden onto commercial owners for up to three years, arguing that inaction will saddle residents with an excessively high jump in their bills next month.

Wu continued to press for action, but her efforts over the weekend -- including a Sunday letter to leaders of four business groups who once backed the plan but now call for a pause -- proved unsuccessful.

City officials say the compromise temporary tax hike to make up for empty office space post-COVID is necessary, though critics say a long-term solution for city revenue is needed.