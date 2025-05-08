Fire truck seen at TD Garden after Celtics-Knicks game

A fire truck and firefighters were seen at TD Garden in Boston late Thursday, following the Celtics-Knicks game.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened — NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Boston Fire Department for information.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

An alarm could be heard inside the building, prompting reporters to exit.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, or of any connection to the Celtics game, which Boston lost despite a 20-point lead.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.