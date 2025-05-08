Fire truck seen at TD Garden after Celtics-Knicks game

A fire truck and firefighters were seen at TD Garden in Boston late Thursday, following the Celtics-Knicks game.
It wasn't immediately clear what happened — NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Boston Fire Department for information.
An alarm could be heard inside the building, prompting reporters to exit.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, or of any connection to the Celtics game, which Boston lost despite a 20-point lead.
This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.