Boston teachers staging more ‘walk-ins' at schools across the district

Boston teachers are scheduled to hold "walk-ins" outside five schools across the district Thursday morning as they continue rallying amid ongoing contract negotiations.

The Boston Teachers Union is fighting for better pay for teachers and paraprofessionals. They’re also asking for what they’re calling “inclusion done right” -- they say the district needs to properly staff the inclusion model used in classrooms for students with special needs and English Language Learners.

The union, whose contract expired on Aug. 31 right before the start of the new school year, has been in negotiations with Boston Public Schools since February. A new contract would cover about 8,000 educators in the district.

Members of the union demonstrated before school on Monday as they continued their push for a new contract.

Thursday's protest is a continuation of last month's citywide "walk-ins," which are meant to draw attention to the union's ongoing contract battle and demand movement in negotiations with the city without going to the extreme of going out on strike.

These demonstrations also happen before the school day starts so as not to impact students or time in learning.