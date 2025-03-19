Education

Boston Teacher's Union reaches tentative agreement with city amid contract negotiations

BPS says it’ll release more information about the teachers’ contract if it’s ratified

By Alysha Palumbo and Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The City of Boston and its teachers have reached a tentative agreement — welcome news after educators in the city have been working without a contact since August.

The Boston Teachers Union had staged several rallies, informational pickets and walk-in demonstrations over the past several months – while negotiations were ongoing.

In fact, they had planned a rally outside Wednesday's State of the City address – but that has been called off due to the tentative agreement that’s been reached.

While the details of the tentative agreement have not been released, the superintendent, mayor and school committee chair say the three-year contract includes a raise for all educators, with a focus on the lowest paid workers – paraprofessionals.

The BTU says it also includes improved in-classroom staffing levels for students with disabilities and better working conditions.

The roughly 8,500 members of the Boston Teachers Union will still need to review details of the agreement and then vote on whether to ratify the new contract, or return to the bargaining table.

BPS says it’ll release more information about the teachers’ contract if it’s ratified.

