Person dies in fall at Boston Theater District construction site, police say

A person died in a fall at a construction site in Boston's Theater District Friday, police said.

The incident was reported about 12:45 p.m. at a building on Tremont Street, less than a block from Boston Common, according to Boston police.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the fall. Police said the person was pronounced dead at the scene and that detectives were investigating.

OSHA, the occupational safety agency, confirmed it was investigating.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

First responders were seen outside the Majestic Theater. It wasn't immediately clear if the construction site incident took place there or at a different building.

Emerson operates the theater, and its president, Jay Bernhardt, shared a message with the college's community Friday on what the school knew early in the investigation.

"Emerson College extends our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of this person and our heartfelt support to anyone who may have witnessed this tragedy. We are still learning more about what occurred, and are in open, ongoing contact with city authorities," he said in the note, which also listed counseling resources.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.