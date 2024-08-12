Man killed in Boston Theater District construction site fall is IDed

The man who died in a fall at a construction site in Boston's Theater District Friday has been identified, but there are few other details about what led to his death.

The Suffolk District Attorney's Office identified the man Monday as Barry P. Medeiros, a 43-year-old from Taunton. They confirmed he died after falling from construction scaffolding at 219 Tremont Street — the address of The Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre.

But the office said the incident remained under investigation on Monday.

Boston police have previously said they were called about the fall at the building, near Boston Common, about 12:45 p.m. Friday. They said the person was pronounced dead at the scene and that detectives were investigating.

OSHA, the occupational safety agency, confirmed it was investigating. They didn't have more information on Monday.

First responders were seen outside the Majestic Theater at the time. Authorities haven't said if the construction involved the theater.

Emerson College operates the theater, and its president, Jay Bernhardt, shared a message with the college's community Friday on what the school knew early in the investigation.

"Emerson College extends our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of this person and our heartfelt support to anyone who may have witnessed this tragedy. We are still learning more about what occurred, and are in open, ongoing contact with city authorities," he said in the note, which also listed counseling resources.