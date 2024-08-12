Boston

Man killed in Boston Theater District construction site fall is IDed

The incident that led to the death of Barry P. Medeiros on Friday remained under investigation on Monday

By Asher Klein

First responders at the scene of a fatal fall on Tremont Street in Boston's Theater District on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

The man who died in a fall at a construction site in Boston's Theater District Friday has been identified, but there are few other details about what led to his death.

The Suffolk District Attorney's Office identified the man Monday as Barry P. Medeiros, a 43-year-old from Taunton. They confirmed he died after falling from construction scaffolding at 219 Tremont Street — the address of The Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

But the office said the incident remained under investigation on Monday.

Boston police have previously said they were called about the fall at the building, near Boston Common, about 12:45 p.m. Friday. They said the person was pronounced dead at the scene and that detectives were investigating.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

OSHA, the occupational safety agency, confirmed it was investigating. They didn't have more information on Monday.

First responders were seen outside the Majestic Theater at the time. Authorities haven't said if the construction involved the theater.

Emerson College operates the theater, and its president, Jay Bernhardt, shared a message with the college's community Friday on what the school knew early in the investigation.

"Emerson College extends our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of this person and our heartfelt support to anyone who may have witnessed this tragedy. We are still learning more about what occurred, and are in open, ongoing contact with city authorities," he said in the note, which also listed counseling resources.

More Boston news

Boston Aug 9

Person stabbed in Boston's Downtown Crossing

2024 Paris Olympics Aug 9

Team USA thrills with comeback win as Celtics fans question Tatum's benching

Boston Aug 8

Boston hotel workers vote to authorize strike

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Police Department
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us