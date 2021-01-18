Boston to Celebrate Martin Luther King's Life Monday With BU Event

Boston will hold a celebration to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, according to the office of Mayor Marty Walsh.

Walsh and Boston University will present "A Day of Celebration in Honor of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," the university's 49th commemoration of King, who earned his doctorate in systematic theology at the school.

Boston University describes the event as celebrating "the contributions of the Rev. Dr. King and civil rights leader, activist, and author Coretta Scott King to the Greater Boston community." Guests will include Princeton professor of African American studies Eddie Glaude and Boston University professor and Center for Antiracist Research Founding Director Ibram X. Kendi.

Professor Wornie Reed describes his experiences during the historic 1963 March on Washington and why the current social unrest is making Juneteenth 2020 unlike any in recent memory.

The event is scheduled for 12 p.m. and will be live-streamed on Boston.gov and BU.edu.

Also Monday, Walsh -- who has been nominated to be President-elect Joe Biden's labor secretary and bid the city goodbye in his State of the City speech last week -- will participate in the addiction treatment nonprofit Shatterproof's "End Addiction Stigma- Pledge to Help Those Struggling In Your Community" event as part of the National Day of Service.

Walsh has been open about his struggles with addiction and the ways we can help people become sober.

That event will take place at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed on Youtube.