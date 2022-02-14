Boston-to-DC Amtrak Train With 100 on Board Stuck in NYC for 7 Hours

A high-speed Amtrak train headed from Boston to Washington with more than 100 passengers lost power and got stuck in New York City for almost seven hours Monday, railroad officials said.

The Acela train left Boston on time at 5:05 a.m. but got stuck in the Hunters Point neighborhood of Queens at 8:37 a.m. “due to a power loss of the train,” Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said.

Passengers took to social media just before 9 a.m. to report the train appeared to have broken down outside a tunnel.

it must also be said that the train has broken down just outside the mouth of the tunnel, where we sit



as amtrak liked to say, gotta break the travel quo — Paul Cohen (@Paul_E_Cohen) February 14, 2022

our @amtrak 'acela' has now spent more time broken down in Queens than it did getting here from Providence ... — Paul Cohen (@Paul_E_Cohen) February 14, 2022

My first time back on Amtrak and heading to first conference since 2019, of course we have been broken down on tracks for more than three hours with no end in sight. Apparently the universe does not want me to enjoy the outside world yet 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Rebecca Velez Frey (@rebecca_vfrey) February 14, 2022

The train was moving again as of 3:20 p.m. after a rescue engine arrived to move it into Moynihan Train Hall in Manhattan, Abrams said.

Passengers continuing on to Washington will get off in New York and take another train to their destination, he said.

There were no reports of injuries to the 106 passengers and crew members, Abrams said, adding that water and snacks were provided while the train was stalled.