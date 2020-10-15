Boston to Hold Free Drive-In Movie Series Next Week, Featuring Scary Flicks

With Halloween approaching, Boston residents can get in the spirit with a series of free drive-in, Halloween-themed movies in the parking lot of the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

The series will include double-feature showings as well as a special matinee showing. The series, free to attend for Boston residents, will kick off Oct. 22 with the films "Halloweentown" and "Scream."

In the age of social distancing, drive-in movies are all the rage again. The Tribeca Film Festival has sponsored a series of drive-in films over the summer.

The full list of flicks and screening times for Thursday, Friday and Saturday can be found at the Fall Movie Drive-In Series website. Moviegoers must RSVP by pre-registering their vehicle on EventBrite in order to attend each film.

"While Halloween festivities will look different this year, we are proud to offer free, family-friendly entertainment for residents of Boston this fall," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement. "Our hope is that these movie nights can provide a safe, fun fall activity for Boston residents of all ages."

In a video posted to Twitter, Walsh said that although the coronavirus pandemic has changed people's lives in extraordinary ways, communities are still finding ways to be together.

👻 🎃 We’re back at it! Get your tickets for the @BostonParksDept spooky drive-in movie series! 🎥 🍿https://t.co/20fbH5a5wI pic.twitter.com/YLuyu25FMb — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) October 15, 2020

Walsh also stressed the importance of remembering to take basic safety precautions, like wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands.

Residents hoping to attend must remain mindful of coronavirus safety guidelines, like wearing a mask anytime they exit their vehicle or interact with staff as well as parking six feet away from a neighboring vehicle to allow for physical distancing.

The drive-in series is organized by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Mayor's Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment. Support from the Highland Street Foundation and Xfinity, in partnership with the Age Strong Commission, helped make the series possible, according to the mayor's office.