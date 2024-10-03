Boston to roll out new liquor licenses in underserved communities

It's been a busy summer at Cool Shade in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The Jamaican eatery sees dozens of customers each day serving up jerk chicken, plantains and plenty of rice and beans.

"For the food, it's pretty good," said Andre Williams. "But the liquor would definitely attract way more diverse customers here."

Williams is just one of many small business owners applying for a new liquor license after Beacon Hill granted the City of Boston 225 licenses intended for 13 neighborhoods that have previously been passed over or priced out of the process.

"This is going to be really important for creating more and new vibrancy across the entire city," said Segun Idowu, Boston's chief of economic opportunity and inclusion.

Boston leaders say it's critical the rollout meets the moment.

"We want to see and take the time to be thoughtful about where these licenses should go and what the impact of these licenses would be on these neighborhoods and on these businesses," said Boston Licensing Board Chair Kathleen Joyce.

Applications will be reviewed in batches, eliminating first-come-first-serve approvals and sending out the first set of licenses some time after Dec. 6.

For state and local lawmakers, it's an economic game-changer for their communities.

"What it means for the zip code is now having double the amount of revenue, double the amount of patrons," said State Rep. Christopher Worrell, a Democrat from Dorchester.

"Restaurant owners and community, it's a win-win, and it's a cocktail of success," said his brother, Boston City Councilor Brian Worrell, who represents District 4.

Williams is anxiously awaiting next steps.

"I already applied for it, so I'm just waiting to hear back," he said.

Each zip code will receive five new licenses, once per year, with that process repeating itself for the next three years.