Before Patrick Mahomes aims to stake a claim to Tom Brady's "greatest of all time" title in Sunday's Super Bowl, a dozen people with jawlines of varied definition stepped forward to win a very different title: Brady's best look-alike.

With a $200 cash prize on the line, the competition at Boston's Time Out Market included a man in a fur coast, a woman in a Real Madrid cap who said her favorite Super Bowl was last year's (which didn't feature Tom Brady) and someone who fashioned seven Super Bowl rings.

After a quick round of introductions and quiz questions, the crowd selected two finalists: a local man in a leather jacket and a Phoenix man in a black suit.

The winner? Will, from Brookline, New Hampshire, who was arguably the only person in the lineup who really did look like Brady, though he laughed in shock when he was declared the winner.

Afterward, the Granite Stater in town with his mom and stepfather told NBC10 Boston that he does get told fairly often he looks like Brady, and usually replies, "I can kind of agree with you on that. Thank you for the compliment, I'm very humbled."

Asked how he compares himself to his doppelganger, Will noted Tom's muscles, saying he's "quite a beast on the field, and I'm like the younger version of Tom, I feel like."