No, it's not your imagination — this winter has been a reality check in New England

This has been the coldest winter since 2015, and so far we've gotten nearly three times the amount of snowfall as we did last winter

By Matt Fortin and Sydney Welch

This winter — particularly the month of February — has felt like a reality check for New Englanders after some easy winter seasons over the past couple of years.

So far since Dec. 1, Boston has seen nearly three times the amount of snow compared to last winter. Boston has gotten 28.1 inches of snow so far this season, compared to 9.7 inches last year during the same period.

Still, Boston is coming in below normal. A normal season would be 33.8 inches at this point.

While there's been consistent snowfall, there hasn't been a climactic snowstorm emblematic of the season. A single event hasn't produced more than about 5.5 inches in Greater Boston.

Our weather team says as of now, it doesn't look like there will be too much of a chance this season to add to the snow totals in Boston.

It's been a bit of a different story for northern New England this year, where there's been a lot more snow.

In Burlington, Vermont, for example, there's been 60.9 inches of snowfall so far this season. That surpasses the norm of 59.1 inches for that city, and almost doubles last year's 34.9 inches of snow during the same period.

One thing is for sure though, it's been a notably cold winter. According to our meteorologists, this winter ranks as cold as 2015 when comparing the number of days when the average temperature was 32 degrees or below — 45 days.

