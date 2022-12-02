Boston Traffic Could Get Intense With Royals, President in Town Friday

Drivers in the Boston area should expect some significant traffic congestion Friday, as the Prince and Princess of Wales continue their visit to the city, and President Biden arrives at Logan Airport.

The President is scheduled to land at Logan Airport at 2:15 p.m. Friday, and head to the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Dorchester to meet with Prince William. Although the White House has not disclosed the route of the president's motorcade, drivers should expect rolling road blocks as Biden travels from the airport to the JKF Library.

Prince William and Princess Catherine will also be traversing the city Friday. Similarly, their specific routes are not being disclosed, but drivers should expect traffic as they head to their appearances that are scheduled for the day. Presumably from their Downtown Boston hotel, Kate will be headed to Harvard, and William to the JFK Library in Dorchester late morning into early afternoon.

Prepare yourself for parking bans and rolling street closures as the Royals and President Biden are in #Boston today. Here's a look at where the traffic congestion points are set to be. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/1fa3hGSDlG — Susan Tran (@susantran) December 2, 2022

The royal pair will convene again later at the MGM Music Hall in Fenway for the Earthshot Prize Award Ceremony. These parking restrictions are being put into place for the event:

Van Ness Street, Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Lansdowne Street, West side (Fenway Park side), from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Jersey Street, East side (even side), from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue

Brookline Avenue, Both sides, from Lansdowne Street to David Ortiz Way

Ipswich Street, Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street near Hemenway Street

People are being encouraged to use public transportation, walk or bike if they're headed to Fenway Friday night.