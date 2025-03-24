Fire department activity halts train service halted to Boston's South Station

All Amtrak and some MBTA commuter train service into Boston's South Station was halted Monday afternoon, the agencies said, citing "fire department activity."

It wasn't immediately clear what kind of fire activity led to the suspension of service or if anyone was hurt.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The MBTA's Franklin/Foxboro and Providence/Stoughton lines were holding, as was all Amtrak rail service into and out of Boston.

⚠️ Franklin/Foxboro and Providence/Stoughton Line passengers can expect significant delays due to fire department activity at Hyde Park. Trains are holding until further notice. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) March 24, 2025

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.