Fire department activity halts train service halted to Boston's South Station

The MBTA's Franklin/Foxboro and Providence/Stoughton lines were holding, as was all Amtrak rail service into and out of Boston

All Amtrak and some MBTA commuter train service into Boston's South Station was halted Monday afternoon, the agencies said, citing "fire department activity."

It wasn't immediately clear what kind of fire activity led to the suspension of service or if anyone was hurt.

