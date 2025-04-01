4 hospitalized when truck crashes off street in Boston, police say

Any news conference on the crash will be streamed in the video feed atop this story.

A truck injured people it hit when it crashed off a street in Boston on Tuesday, police said. At least two were critically hurt.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt in total in the incident near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Kneeland Street, reported about 12:48 p.m., according to a Boston police spokesman, who noted the investigation was very early. Asked if the incident appeared accidental, the spokesman said only that the investigation was very active.

Boston EMS said four people were taken to hospitals and another two were evaluated at the scene of the crash.

Firefighters freed the trapped driver of the truck from its cab, according to the Boston Fire Department, which noted the vehicle had hit multiple poles along the street and was stuck between one and a building.

Police shared on X that the crash caused injuries, but didn't share specifics on the social media site.

BPD Traffic Advisory: Kneeland Street between Washington St. & Tyler St. is currently closed due to a motor vehicle crash with injuries. Please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 1, 2025

A yellow rental box truck was seen on its side at the scene of the crash, with first responders surrounding it. The truck was taped off, with broken glass and damaged infrastructure nearby.

A taillight was flashing on the truck over an hour after the crash.

The road was closed between Tyler and Washington streets, according to police. The area is in Boston's Chinatown.