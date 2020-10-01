Boston University Gets $1.5 Million for Antiracism Research

Boston University's Center for Antiracist Research was awarded $1.5 million from the Rockefeller Foundation to research racial disparities in the U.S., the university announced Thursday.

Ibram X. Kendi, the center's director, called it a "game changing gift."

"It will allow us to accelerate our COVID and racial data tracker and our research teams to really study the problem and make more of a policy impact," Kendi said in a statement.

The center was formed in July amid nationwide protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other Black Americans killed by police.

Its recent donors also include Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is giving $10 million.

A new song and video by Houston-based rapper Tobe Nwigwe called “I Need You To” uses a social-friendly format to call for the arrest of the police officers involved in the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Elijah McClain. NBC reporter Kalhan Rosenblatt joined LX News to discuss the innovative ways that shareable social media is used to bring attention to serious issues.

Otis Rolley, senior vice president of the Rockefeller Foundation's U.S. Equity and Economic Opportunity Initiative, said the funding is intended to help address America's racial wealth gap.

"It takes wealth to make wealth, and Black and brown Americans have largely been excluded from inter-generational access to capital and finance," Rolley said in a statement.