Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Boston University Warns Students of Dangerous ‘Borg' Trend Ahead of St. Patrick's Day

Boston University's campus
Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File

Boston University is warning students not to partake in a dangerous binge drinking trend highlighted on social media ahead of St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The TikTok trend is known as “blackout rage gallons,” or “BORGs," where college-aged students are seen binge drinking gallon jugs of alcohol, electrolytes, flavoring and water.

BU’s Student Health Services is recommending against consuming BORGs, and in a social media post, offered safer alternatives.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Boston University is not the only institution aware of the dangers of the drinking trend.

The trend is to blame for numerous hospitalizations at the University of Massachusetts Amherst during an annual early St. Patrick's Day celebration earlier this month. There were so many calls for ambulances for student alcohol intoxication that neighboring agencies stepped in to help, officials said.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us