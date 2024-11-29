Boston city councilors consider vacancy tax on unused retail spaces

The start of the busy holiday shopping season and the door keeps opening at On Centre in Jamaica Plain. Customers were prioritizing local business and keeping Courtney Marchuk and her staff busy in the process.

But further down the row of shops vacancy signs hang in store windows, a growing concern that can impact nearby businesses.

“It looks dreary, it lessens the cheer and vibrancy of the neighborhood,” said On Centre Owner, Courtney Marchuk.

The wide-ranging issue creating impacts in neighborhoods across Boston, causing city councilors to eye a vacancy tax penalty. Cities like San Francisco have taken similar steps.

“They have a vacancy tax that charges based on square footage of the retail space on the main street,” said District 6 Boston City Councilor, Ben Weber.

At a hearing earlier this month, stakeholders weighed in on the proposed plan with some voicing support.

“Some people are leaving these spaces vacant since 2011, some more than five years” said Executive Director of Heal the Hood Derrell “Slim” Weathers.

“We’ve reached an impasse and we need to take the next step,” said Ginger Brown, who is with Jamaica Plain Centre South Main Streets.

While also urged a cautious approach.

“A vacancy ordinance will help but it needs to be well crafted so that it doesn’t end up punishing well-meaning building owners and landlords,” said Brown.

Boston City Council is considering all those different viewpoints.

“We want to create a disincentive,” said Councilor Weber, “Don’t wait five, six, 10 years for a national chain to come in.”

It's progress Courtney hopes will fill up Centre Street and keep her business booming through the holidays and beyond.

“I think it’s great to try anything, especially since certain locations have been empty for multiple years,” said Marchuk.

Weber and At-Large Councilor Julia Mejia plan to file an ordinance next year on this issue while continuing to have conversations with communities throughout Boston.