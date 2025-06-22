Boston police identify 21-year-old killed in shooting

Police have identified the man who died following a shooting Thursday night in one of Boston's neighborhoods near the Dorchester/Roxbury line.
Boston police say 21-year-old Teo Vernice, of Hyde Park, was killed in the shooting in the area of 163 Ruthven Street.
Officers responded just after 10 p.m. for a report of a person shot and found Vernice outside of that location suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A preliminary investigation suggests the incident may have occurred inside a vehicle that subsequently crashed, but homicide detectives were actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this shooting.
Police haven't released any information on a possible suspect or announced any arrests.
Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Department's homicide unit at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, texted to CRIME (27463) with the word "TIP," or submitted online here. Photos and videos related to the investigation may also be submitted anonymously.