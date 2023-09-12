Boston voters head to the polls for Tuesday's preliminary election

The polls are now open in Boston, as voters in districts 3, 5, 6 and 7 are set to decide Tuesday who will represent them on the City Council.

Click here for a closer look at the contested races in Tuesday's preliminary election, and details on where to vote.

In District 6, incumbent Kendra Lara is fighting controversy in order to keep her seat.

She spoke exclusively with NBC10 Boston about the July car crash that landed her in legal trouble -- a crash that left her son injured and a home damaged.

The District 6 councilor is facing charges for allegedly driving with a revoked license, and in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle belonging to someone else. She is pushing back against claims from police that she was speeding and says she waited until recently to say so because she wanted to collect proof first.

Lara added that she got behind the wheel despite not being allowed to because of necessity.

"I have found myself in a position, being a single parent, being an elected official, and really having unreliable public school transportation, where I've had to really make a decision between getting my son to school, getting myself to work and figuring out how to borrow friends' cars to travel and get my son, who has special needs... to get him where he needs to go."

We discuss the preliminary election and how councilwoman Kendra Lara's legal troubles might affect her candidacy. (Editors Note: This episode was recorded before the Jamaica Plain Progressives fully endorsed Councilor Kendra Lara in the D6 city council race.)

NBC10 Boston reached out to Lara's two opponents vying for her seat, William King and Ben Weber. Weber's campaign responded Tuesday morning, saying, "Ben is and has been focused on making his case to voters about bringing down the cost of housing, improving BPS [Boston Public Schools], and constituent services D6 residents can count on."

Despite the controversy, Lara has received endorsements from groups like Jamaica Plain Progressives.

The polls are open in Boston until 8 p.m. The general election is set for Nov. 7.