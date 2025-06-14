Rainy start to the day, Father's Day will be brighter and a bit warmer

Today day starts like SO many Saturdays before...With rain.

However, this is the wettest part of the weekend.

After these intermittent showers scoot through, we'll see some drying this afternoon from Boston north.

Southeast Massachusetts isn't as fortunate. Showers won't move off the Cape until mid-afternoon.

It stays cool for everyone, too. Highs only make the upper 50s to low 60s -- pretty menial for mid-June standards.

Father's Day is brighter and a bit warmer.

Highs will climb to the mid-60s away from the coast but hold in the low 60s right near the water's edge.

No rain is expected -- a huge win for the 14th consecutive wet weekend since mid-March.

If you're looking for heat and humidity, look no further than midweek next week. Yes, it takes us a few days to shake off the cool onshore breezes, but we stay dry deep for the foreseeable future.

Highs will leap back to the 80s by Wednesday and near 90 by Thursday. That's also when we may see some thunder move in.

If you're already pondering the odds for rain next weekend, we've go some breaking news. The pattern is shifting (a bit) and sunshine could hold for both days. Fingers crossed this trend holds true.

Have a great weekend!