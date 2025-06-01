New England has a chance to see the northern lights tonight

June begins and so does the start of meteorological summer!

Yesterday marked Boston's 11th wet Saturday in a row, and today will be an improvement.

Highs today top out in the mid to upper 60s for most, with a gusty west wind, especially in the afternoon.

Clouds on and off through the day but it will be mainly dry until the evening when a shower or two is possible.

Skies clear Sunday night, with lows dipping into the mid 40s inland and near 50 along the coast.

A geomagnetic storm has the potential to light up the sky tonight with the Northern Lights. If this lives up to it's potential, the northern lights could be visible as far south as the Gulf Coast!

New England has the potential for a gorgeous show if the clouds clear on time. The best viewing will be from sunset to midnight.

Monday we will warm to the low 70s with an isolated shower possible, but most of us will stay dry.

By Tuesday high pressure strengthens ushering in sunshine and southerly breezes help temperatures rebound into the upper 70s and low 80s.

The heat builds through midweek, with inland spots likely reaching the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday—perhaps even brushing 90 degrees in spots inland.

Humidity will rise too, making it feel more like July than early June. The warm, mostly dry stretch holds through midweek, but signs point to a more unsettled finish as rain chances return Friday.