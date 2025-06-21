First Alert: Super Saturday ahead of potentially dangerous heat Sunday through Tuesday

It's finally here - and not a day late.

Summer officially arrived last night at 10:42, and the forecast is aligning with the season.

Warm temps turn hot by tomorrow as the west wind brings in the heat.

It may start with clouds and a passing shower as a large complex of storms rolls out of northern New England and sweeps into the Gulf of Maine.

This is an iffy proposition, however, and many spots could see dry weather. Not to worry, however. This is a minor blip and will not infringe on your beach plans.

The heat index will climb to nearly 100 degrees on Sunday, a sign of things to come for the early week. While Monday may see a cooling sea breeze knock back temperatures near the water's edge, we will still be cooking inland.

Our summer scorcher peaks on Tuesday as air temperatures near 100 and the heat index vaults to low to mid 100s. Yikes!

At these values, we need to take it slow and easy, stay in air-conditioned environments, and avoid overexerting yourself in the heat of the day.

For the record, the last time we hit 100 in Boston was nearly three years ago in July 2022.

Cooler air arrives on Wednesday in the form of a back door cool front. We'll drop through the 80s, then 70s on Thursday as showers and clouds return to the mix.

Be safe, stay cool, and enjoy the weekend.