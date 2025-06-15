Clouds hang on for slightly cool Father's Day

Clouds are still hanging on today. The sun will eventually get a foothold, but we're still looking at a rather coolish day.

Highs will climb back into the mid and upper 60s with a steady onshore breeze.

And that will wrap up our 14th weekend (and 13th Saturday) in a row with at least a trace of rain. Could it be the final of this streak? Read on.

We're on a warming trend through the workweek.

Onshore winds will keep us in 70s through Tuesday, but a change in the wind direction will shift us into high gear by Wednesday and Thursday.

Humidity will climb, too, and by Thursday we'll be watching the skies for the threat of severe weather.

While we don't want to get ahead of ourselves just yet, highs around 90 and dew points in the low 70s will make for a perfect recipe to get the storms popping as a front closes in late day.

This front will sweep away the haze, heat, and humidity for NEXT weekend, and already we're seeing signs this could be the end of the long weekend wet spell. A gargantuan high-pressure system will build across the Ohio Valley this upcoming weekend and slowly extend its hot umbrella across New England - likely after next weekend.

That would really cook us for a few days. Stay tuned for more on that in the days ahead.

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there! Enjoy the rest of your weekend.