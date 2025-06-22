FIRST ALERT: Extreme heat warning today through Tuesday

Saturday was the first dry Saturday since March 15. Now, summer is coming in strong, with an extreme heat warning in place until Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Sunday morning, a line of scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will roll through.

Most of the day will likely stay dry, but any storms that pop up could intensify quickly, fueled by the building heat and humidity.

Highs will surge into the 90s, and combined with dew points in the 60s, heat indices (or "feels like" temperatures) could reach 100–105°F. A gusty afternoon breeze may offer slight relief, but the heat will be tough to ignore.

This marks the beginning of a multi-day stretch of extreme heat and humidity lasting into Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday is expected to be the hottest, with actual temperatures nearing 100°F in some areas and "feels like" temps pushing up to 110°F.

Wear light fabrics, stay hydrated, limit outdoor time, and check in on anyone more vulnerable to the heat. Some relief is in sight by midweek, as temperatures gradually ease and daily chances for afternoon showers and storms return starting Wednesday.