First Alert: Heat index could reach 100 degrees, afternoon thunderstorms for some

The heat hits hard today, although this is major foreshadowing of what's to come next week.

Dew points hold in the upper 60s, and temperatures take off (after the fog and low clouds burn away). We should see highs areawide hit the low 90s - but cooler across southeastern Massachusetts and the Capes/Islands.

The heat index (temperatures that reflect what it feels like when heat and humidity are combined) will flirt with mid and upper 90s. And it's possible that urban centers and neighborhoods hit a heat index of 100 degrees!

Thunderstorms will fire up later this afternoon, but they will be fleeting and not everyone will see them (virtually no chance on the South Shore/Cape/Islands). Later into the evening, more storms will hit in western Mass, but they will fizzle before they reach us, since they're outrunning the cold front back in New York.

Eventually that front will get to us, but not until early morning Friday.

Relief comes in the form of lower temps and humidity.

Some of that will reach into Saturday, but by Sunday it comes roaring back.

Funny thing about Sunday is that we may start with a few sprinkles or some clouds before the sun bakes us to the mid-80s. Saturday is stellar for a change.

Next week, the heat peaks by Tuesday as highs approach record territory (95 in Boston) and heat indices hit the low 100s (!)

Relief comes by Wednesday with another cold front swinging down from the north.

Summer has definitely entered the chat.