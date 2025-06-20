Bright and breezy on first day of summer

Coming off the hottest day of the year yesterday, we'll see a drop back to the 80s today.

What's unusual about the day is the gusty wind whistling through the midday and early afternoon. Gusts could top 40 mph (what is this, a spring day?) in northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire at times. This is in response to a deep storm center moving through eastern Quebec.

We start the weekend off with a superb Saturday (after 13 weeks of wet Saturdays). Few early clouds, otherwise, a sunny day is on tap. You want a beach day? You got it. Lake, pond, swimming hole/pool? All good. Breezes will be light, too.

Storms fire late night over upstate New York, then spill down as light showers very early Sunday morning. Timing is all over the place on these, so give me a little wiggle room on "morning showers".

Sunday is undefeated though.

Highs climb well into the 80s by afternoon.

Heat surges again on Monday and Tuesday.

A tiny caveat to the Monday temperatures could be a feeble sea breeze that kicks in along the coast to keep us under 90 degrees. Otherwise, it's searing heat on Tuesday as highs reach near-record levels.

This is the kind of heat that will have you clamoring to keep cool as it borders on dangerous with heat indices in the low 100s. Not often we hit those values, so plan on taking it easy for the first part of next week.