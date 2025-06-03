90-degree temps possible this week in Boston — and rain, just in time for weekend

A dose of 90-degree weather is on the way to Boston this week!

If you’ve been waiting for summer-like weather here in Boson, then get ready! We’re tracking temperatures close to 90 degrees this week! And the warming trend starts Tuesday.

As we move through this Tuesday, expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A few lower 80s are possible in MetroWest. We’ll see a good deal of sunshine Tuesday, but at times, you might notice a little haze to the sky. That haze is coming from the wildfires in Canada. If you are sensitive to that smoke, please limit your time outdoors. Then, overnight, we’ll see mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

On Wednesday, southerly winds will boost our high temperatures into the mid 80s. A few low 90s are possible away from the water. As the heat goes up, the humidity will increase as well. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Even hotter weather is expected Thursday. In fact, highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will be humid, and with a little more moisture to work with along with a cold front approaching from the west, a pop-up shower or storm could develop. We’ll watch it closely.

Highs on Friday will still stay warm, reaching the low 80s. Later that day, a few evening showers are likely as the cold front nudges into southern New England.

Rain will continue into Saturday — yes, another Saturday! High temperatures will drop a bit, into the mid 70s. Sunday looks dry with highs around 72 degrees.