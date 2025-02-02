Bitter cold start and another chance for snow

Temperature swings and an active pattern with multiple rain/snow chances continue into next week.

How much snow has Boston seen so far this season?

So far this season, including Saturday morning's snow, Boston has measured 14.5" of accumulation, beating out last near but not quite sizing up to the 30-year average snowfall of 24.7" of snow.

Sunday starts off with a mostly sunny and mild as high pressure keeps things dry across Southern New England through the morning. By the afternoon, increasing clouds and low-level moisture will spread from the ocean, especially affecting southeast areas, with highs only in the mid to upper 20s—reaching the lower 30s near the coast.

How much snow will we get Sunday night?

Then, Sunday night, a fast-moving shortwave and an approaching warm front will bring a period of light snow from west to east between about 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., leading to generally 1-3 inches of snow. The snow is expected to end well before daybreak, so any impacts on Monday’s morning commute should be minimal.

Looking ahead, Monday will be dry and a bit milder as high pressure shifts east, pushing temperatures into the low to mid-40s. A weak cold front will move through Monday night, and on Tuesday, gusty northwest winds (possibly over 30 mph) will bring a sharper drop in temperatures, with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s and overnight lows into Wednesday falling into the teens and low 20s.

When is our next chance for snow?

By Thursday, expect a mix of rain and snow as another system moves in. High pressure is expected to return on Friday through Saturday, offering a brief lull before next weekend has the potential to be unsettled at times.