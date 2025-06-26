Much cooler air with chance of showers today through the weekend

We're crushing the heat with this fresh, new weather pattern. I know you're probably broken hearted about not hitting 95-100 in the coming days, but this about-face is a little dramatic.

Onshore winds will keep us in the much drier, cooler air for the next three days. Highs will struggle to make 70 in many spots, clouds hold the skies hostage, and occasional showers will scoot through from time to time.

This is reminiscent - but not entirely like - the temp drop we experienced the last time we hit 100 in Boston on June 30, 2021. Three days later (on the 3rd of July) the high was a measly 60 degrees. This time around, we'll fall back to the upper 60s, which is still cool, but a little more tolerable than 60.

The shower threat is a difficult one to pin down. We have a chance at a passing shower during any part of the day today and tomorrow, with a more solid (and longer duration) shower on Saturday.

Sunday seems to dry out after a few morning showers. And temperatures come back to the low 70s.

The trend is up again for next week.

Summery 80s return with sunshine and increasing humidity.

Right now, the early look on the holiday weekend is good. We could see a few storms Saturday, but otherwise the 4th is fine…and warm.