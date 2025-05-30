Weather

Temps are back in 70s today, but we have more rain and cooler temps this weekend

Next weather system nears later Friday afternoon and promises to put down some water late tonight and very early Saturday

By Pete Bouchard

The forecast improves today with milder temperatures. Note that I’m not playing up bright blue skies. Unfortunately, we’ll have our fair share of clouds around. Nevertheless, a milder day is a milder day.

Later in the afternoon, a few pop-up showers could fire up as the next weather system nears.

This one promises to put down some water late tonight and very early tomorrow. We could even hear some rumbles of thunder very early Saturday morning as center of the storm passes over eastern Massachusetts.

All told, an inch or so of rain is in store – putting us in position to take 4th place for the wettest Mays on record in Boston. (Not like we want to be in that category.)

The afternoon sees some sun return, with the possibility of a brief shower. With such a short window of brightening, we will only make the mid and upper 60s for high temperatures.

More showers scoot through Saturday night (will it ever end?), with brighter weather and a steady wind expected for Sunday. Highs again only make the mid-60s, rounding out a rather cool-ish weekend.

The pattern does a summer flex next week. Southwest breezes boost us into the mid-80s with plenty of sun and rising humidity – for more than a day, too.

While we do see slightly cooler temps late next week (and a chance for some storms), we’ll finally get a solid taste of summer.

Enjoy your weekend and be safe!

Weather
