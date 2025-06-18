We're dealing with rain today ahead of searing heat and risk of severe storms tomorrow

We're starting on the bleak end of the spectrum again today - an all too familiar situation in this pattern. But as we near the astronomical start of summer, searing heat is looming in the extended forecast.

Today's showers will be focused on the first half of the day, with some breaks of sun for the afternoon.

The humidity really doesn't back off, so it will feel warmer than the mid and upper 70s when the sun pokes through the clouds.

Thursday is a taste of things to come. Hot temperatures, high humidity, and heat indices (what it feels like when we combine the high temperatures and humidity) reach the mid and upper 90s.

This will be Boston's first day of 90-degree temperatures, and after such a long cool (wet) spell, we'll really feel the pinch. Take it easy, keep cool, drink plenty of cold water, and seek out A/C if you're feeling overheated.

Thunder will come to us very late in the day, and although we have a chance at severe weather in western Mass, it looks like many of the storms will weaken as they approach eastern Mass. in the evening.

Temps and humidity take a few steps back on Friday and Saturday, but the days look bright. (Yes, I did include Saturday in that sentence.) Sunday may feature a quick morning shower or a few clouds, but we'll once again be knocking on the door of 90 by afternoon.

Scorching heat moves in from Monday through Wednesday. These are the days we need to be mindful of heat exhaustion or heat stroke if you're working outside for extended periods of time. Heat indices will rise into the low 100s each afternoon. Plan for the beach, pool, or cooling stations. More on this in the days ahead (although it's not likely to change…hot weather is locked in).