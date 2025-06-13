Weather

When will it rain this weekend? Here's a look at timing

Showers favor the earliest part of Saturday

By Pete Bouchard

The weekend is here, and the forecast has improved (a bit). Instead of a smattering of off and on showers, it appears we have a change in the timing and distribution of the wet weather tomorrow.

A stalled front will sit overhead and then gradually slip farther south on Sunday. Showers favor the earliest part of Saturday, with gradual drying later in the morning.

Some of our guidance even shows the sun poking out for a cameo in the afternoon (!).

Sunday isn't half bad either.

We don't have any showers, but there are lots of clouds.

The biggest thing that may get under your skin is the chilly temperatures.

No matter which way we slice it, highs stay in the low to mid-60s - with a strong possibility we stay in the upper 50s right along the water's edge. Not ideal, but better than a washout.

Eventually that front will wash out early next week, which means we will see a gradual warmup starting Tuesday and gaining traction throughout the remainder of the week. We'll do this withOUT showers too, a sign that the tide may be turning.

Like you, I'm wary of any sudden assumptions to the pattern. We've seen this kind of optimism before, only to have the rug pulled out from under us. For now, we're treading lightly. (Translated: don't read too much into the dry weather next weekend.)

In any event, enjoy the weekend and be safe!

Weather
