Showers and possible downpours today (see live radar)

If you're looking for sun and warm summer temperatures, keep scrolling.

We're in for showers, a possible downpour (or rumble of thunder) and highs that will struggle to meet 70 degrees.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Cool onshore winds are to blame for this clammy setup -- notice I didn't say chilly.

Dew points are on the rise, so it will feel humid and damp, not cold and raw.

The humidity drops tomorrow, and the clouds will vanish. That'll give us a nice bounce back to summer and could even qualify as a beach day (if you can swing it midweek).

It starts a two-day trend in the 80s, before the temperatures slip again and clouds return.

We're not washing out the weekend just yet, but it appears we'll have another split decision. A stalled front will waver overhead, giving us the threat for showers this Saturday.

While it appears that we may be seeing our 13th Saturday in a row with rain, not all hope is lost. The European's AI model shows that entire system far to our south, giving us a coolish -- but brighter -- forecast.

Three cheers for the robots? We'll see if they take the checkered flag or end up checking themselves.