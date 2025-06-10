Weather

Showers and possible downpours today (see live radar)

With dewpoints on the rise, it will be humid and damp, not cold and raw

By Pete Bouchard

If you're looking for sun and warm summer temperatures, keep scrolling.

We're in for showers, a possible downpour (or rumble of thunder) and highs that will struggle to meet 70 degrees.

Cool onshore winds are to blame for this clammy setup -- notice I didn't say chilly.

Dew points are on the rise, so it will feel humid and damp, not cold and raw.

The humidity drops tomorrow, and the clouds will vanish. That'll give us a nice bounce back to summer and could even qualify as a beach day (if you can swing it midweek).

It starts a two-day trend in the 80s, before the temperatures slip again and clouds return.

We're not washing out the weekend just yet, but it appears we'll have another split decision. A stalled front will waver overhead, giving us the threat for showers this Saturday.

While it appears that we may be seeing our 13th Saturday in a row with rain, not all hope is lost. The European's AI model shows that entire system far to our south, giving us a coolish -- but brighter -- forecast.

Three cheers for the robots? We'll see if they take the checkered flag or end up checking themselves.

Weather
