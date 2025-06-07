Flash flood warning in southern NH; here's timing of Saturday's rain (maps, live radar)

Saturday means rain around here, lately. Today will make it the 13th Saturday in a row with at least a trace of rainfall recorded at Boston Logan Airport. And we expect around a quarter inch of rain later today as the rain moves through the city.

In western Massachusetts and southern Vermont to southern New Hampshire, flood watches continue because of the heavy rain from the severe storms with flash flooding on Friday, and an additional 1-2” of rain today.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of southern NH until 6:15 p.m.

Click here for active weather alerts

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Watch for excessive runoff leading to river, creek, stream, or low-lying flooding, and urban drainage problems. The rain and isolated embedded thunderstorms will develop late morning in northern New England. The line along and ahead of a cold front then slowly sinks southeastward.

Between 4 and 7 p.m. is when we anticipate the rain in Boston, with the rain heading into Cape Cod by dinnertime. Then the front and rain chances will move offshore late this evening around sunset. This actually makes it a good day to watch for rainbows as the rain departs and as the sun sets in the opposite sky.

Tonight’s lows drop to the 50s as we clear out and dry off. Areas of fog will be possible.

The humidity lowers a bit for the day with some sunshine. Sea breezes kick in and this keeps us in the 60s at the coast for much of the day, while inland highs reach the mid and upper 70s.

Onshore flow continues for Monday so temps cool to the 60s. Scattered showers return as a small system passes to our south. Most of the rain moves in on Tuesday with the passage of a warm front. Then a cold front passes through Tuesday into Wednesday.

Though drier air is expected for midweek and with sunshine our temps return to the summer heat with low 80s. We’re watching another chance for rain with a system sometime Friday into Saturday…hoping this doesn’t actually happen though! Stay tuned.