Temps soar into upper 80s today, tracking weekend rain showers

We're tracking weekend showers -- again

By Pete Bouchard

Summer returned yesterday, but it really bears down today.

Highs soar into the mid and upper 80s with a steady breeze coming from the northwest. Dew points will actually drop a bit, giving a warm, dry feel to the day. Even Cape Cod should rise into the 80s with this land breeze.

Quietly, a cool front will slip through later today, but it won't bring showers or many clouds. Its real presence will be felt tomorrow and into the weekend as we slide back to the 70s and cooler 60s by Saturday.

The weekend forecast is well known by now. Yes, there are showers around. But no, this isn't a washed-out weekend.

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

It appears the greatest threat for showers is early Saturday with a slow drying through the afternoon. There still may be a morning shower Sunday, but the afternoon again will dry out.

Smoky skies are with us again today, but some of it will thin out tomorrow. It will still be a factor in forecasts next week, however.

Longer range forecasts appear to warm us back to the 80s by the middle of next week, but until then, expect below normal temperatures.

