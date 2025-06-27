Warmer days ahead, plus some rain, but July Fourth is looking great

Now that we've reveled in the much cooler air, some folks are ready for summer to resume.

Wait no longer. Warmer days are ahead - starting today.

We'll start with clouds, then sunshine slowly works into the picture.

Breezes are still onshore, so coolest readings - in the upper 60s to near 70 - will be near the coast. Elsewhere, we'll make the mid-70s.

We'll continue to warm up this weekend as the humidity climbs.

Saturday may start a little murky or showery as a warm front lifts through the region.

Sunshine takes its sweet time to break through the clouds, but once it does, we should spring back to the mid and upper 70s. We'll build on that warmth Sunday, with sun dominating and a westerly wind - prefect recipe for a beach day and highs in the low 80s.

The only issue with next week, would be a chance at some strong or severe storms Tuesday afternoon as a cold front crosses the area.

Once passed, we'll sail into the holiday weekend with sunshine and warm summer temperatures.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!