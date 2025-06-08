Weather

Skies gradually clear today as temps climb to 70s for most

Expect mostly dry weather throughout the day, making it a great opportunity to enjoy time outside on Sunday

By Sydney Welch

We're officially out of the drought after the last two rounds of rain that included some flash flood warnings on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday brings a much-needed break from Saturday’s downpours, with skies gradually clearing. Temperatures today climb to the upper 60s along the coast from an onshore breeze with middle to upper 70s inland.

The next round of rain is on it's way next week.

A quick-moving system could bring scattered showers Monday night with another chance for scattered showers and an afternoon thunderstorm possible by Tuesday as a cold front moves through.

The unsettled start to the week gives way to brighter skies and a warming trend by midweek.

After Monday’s cooler-than-normal highs in the 60s and low 70s, temperatures rebound to the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday, with rising humidity making it feel more summerlike.

The end of the week looks mainly dry, but it's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy for Tuesday just in case any downpours or thunder roll through.

